Payra Bridge to be opened in Oct: Quader

"Seventy five per cent construction work of Bekutia bridge in Pirojpur district is complete, while the government has approved the construction work of Nalua-Baherchar bridge in ECNEC. We should introduce a culture of completing work within stipulated time and that too after maintaining quality," he said.
Quader iaugurated 11 bridges, involving Tk 83,23,98,000, in Barishal division.
The bridges include 28.78m-long Babuganj bridge, 31.828m-long Khasherhat bridge, 31.828m-long Nababer Haat bridge, 31.828m-long Kauria bridge and 15.74m-long Khasherhat bridge in Barisal district.
Besides, 44.02m-long Gurudhan bridge in Jhalakati district, 69.898m-long Kheyaghat bridge on Kathalia-Koikhali-Banaihat road, 44.02m-long Banglar Jar bridge on Paran Talukdarhat-Borhanuddin-Charfashion-Charmanika regional highway in Bhola district, 44.02m-long Debichar Bridge on Debirchar-Najirpur-Lalmohon-Mangalshikdar-Tajumuddin regional highway were inaugurated.
Two more bridges -- 63.798m-long Hetalia bride on Charkhali-Tushkhali-Mathbaria-Patharghata road and 75.978m-long Madarsi bridge on the same road in Pirojpur district -- were also inaugurated.
Additional chief engineer of roads and highways department Tarek Iqbal and supervisor engineer Mintu Ranjan Debnath were also present on the occasion.