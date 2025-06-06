Eid travel: 10 km gridlock on Dhaka–Sylhet highway in Sarail
A long gridlock had been created over a stretch of about 10 kilometres on the Dhaka–Sylhet highway in Sarail of Brahmanbaria. As of 9:30 am today, Friday, the traffic congestion extended from Shantinagar to Bertala in Sarail Upazila. The long gridlock started to form centering the Sarail Bishwaroad intersection right from early morning.
Several local residents stated that the traffic congestion stretched from Shantinagar in Sarail upazila to Bariura area via Sarail Bishwaroad intersection and Kuttapara Junction, covering a 10-kilometre stretch around 6:00 am this morning.
Later, the congestion spread even further and the situation worsened around 8:00 am as vehicle movement slowed significantly. Traffic moved in fits and starts along the highway. Then with the intervention of army personnel, the situation began to improve after 9:00 am.
Visiting in person, army personnel were found stationed near the Bishwaroad roundabout around 8:00 am. The gridlock gradually started to ease around 9:00 am. However, a 10-kilometre-long tailback was still visible on the highway around 9:30 am.
Alongside army members, a few highway police members were also seen working on the road. Although the movement of trucks and freight trucks on the highway has been prohibited during the Eid season, it was not being followed.
Shamim Ahmed, driver of a passenger microbus travelling from Gazipur to Madhabpur in Habiganj, said he passed Ashuganj roundabout at around 6:45 am and reached Shahbazpur area after one hour and 45 minutes later, a journey that typically takes only 20 minutes.
Mahbub Mia, the driver of a passenger bus, said, “The root of all problems is the Bishwaroad intersection. We always lose time when we get here.”
According to the roads and highways department, district administration, and police sources, work has been underway since 2017 to upgrade the 50.58-kilometre highway from Ashuganj river port to the Akhaura land port via Sarail Bishwaroad intersection into a four-lane road to facilitate transit facilities for India.
However, the project has been halted multiple times for various reasons. One side of the road has nearly been completed and vehicles have been using only that side for quite some time now. That’s why there’s constant traffic congestion on this narrow road.
Apart from that whenever there is rain it often leads to the formation of numerous potholes around the Bishwaroad roundabout. Commuters and drivers have long been complaining that mismanagement and encroachment on the bypass road to the east also contribute to the severe congestion in the area.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Khatihata Highway Police Station in Sarail, Mamun Rahman said, “The pressure of vehicle movement increased from early morning on Friday. Goods-carrying trucks are moving as well.”
“We don’t have the space to detain them. These are causing the gridlock. We are working tirelessly every day and it’s taking a toll on our health. Still we are doing our best to keep the highway free of congestion,” he added.