Eid travel: 10 km gridlock on Dhaka–Sylhet highway in Sarail

A long gridlock had been created over a stretch of about 10 kilometres on the Dhaka–Sylhet highway in Sarail of Brahmanbaria. As of 9:30 am today, Friday, the traffic congestion extended from Shantinagar to Bertala in Sarail Upazila. The long gridlock started to form centering the Sarail Bishwaroad intersection right from early morning.

Several local residents stated that the traffic congestion stretched from Shantinagar in Sarail upazila to Bariura area via Sarail Bishwaroad intersection and Kuttapara Junction, covering a 10-kilometre stretch around 6:00 am this morning.

Later, the congestion spread even further and the situation worsened around 8:00 am as vehicle movement slowed significantly. Traffic moved in fits and starts along the highway. Then with the intervention of army personnel, the situation began to improve after 9:00 am.