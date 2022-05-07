People of Sharankhola in fear after spotting a tiger in the village

Shahin’s father and union parishad member Abul Hossain Khan said, “Our village is situated two kilometres from the Sundarbans. Bhola River and Dhansagar village are situated in the middle our village and the Sundarbans. Such an incident happened after a long time in our village. Villagers did not take any action to catch the animal or chase it away despite fear. We have informed the forest department about the tiger.”
Sundarbans East Zone Dhansagar station officer Abdus Sabur said, “Being informed, we went to the village but could not trace the footprint of the tiger. The soil in the entire area was dry.”
“Our team is patrolling here, so that if they see the tiger, they can take measures to chase it away or send it back to the forest,” he said.