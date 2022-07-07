People risk lives in smuggling cattle

The life of 32-year-old Nur Jalal has been devastated. He cannot see anymore. He lost his sight after the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire at him while he was trying to smuggle cows through the barbed wire fence in 2018. The bullets also tore apart his tongue. As a result, he cannot even speak anymore.

He needs assistance from others to move around. His wife Shikha Akhter has returned to her father’s house with their baby.

Jalal is from the Chhant Karaibari village along the Dantvanga border in Rowmari upazila of Kurigram. The zero line of the border is some 300 yards away from his house. The village on the other side of the fence also has the same name - ‘Chhant Karaibari’. That area has fallen under the Hatsingimari police station in the Indian state of Assam. Jalal was shot near the border pillar no. 1056, near his house.