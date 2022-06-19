People stand shoulder to shoulder against nature’s fury

There is no dry land in Sunamganj city. The entire city is submerged in 4-6 feet of flood water.

Boats are the only means of travel. Thousands have taken shelter in schools, colleges, mosques, offices, tall bridges and in multistoried buildings. Many are passing their days without food. In some places, 20-30 people have taken shelter in one room.

In such difficult circumstances, people have come forward to help each other. Those living in multi-storied buildings are giving shelter and providing food to the worst affected flood victims. Every multi-storied building has turned into an impromptu shelter.