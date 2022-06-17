SOS from flood victims of Sylhet and Sunamganj

Md Kashem Ahmed, a businessman living in Sylhet city’s Modina Market area went to his village home in Sylhet Sadar upazila’s Kandigaon to rescue his grandmother stranded in the flood at Thursday midnight.

On his way back, the boat carrying Kashem and others drowned due to a heavy current of water. Although others were rescued, Kashem’s grandmother drowned. Kashem went missing and could not be rescued as of 6:00pm on Friday, his friends told Prothom Alo quoting his family members.

Many feared that a humanitarian crisis will emerge if the floods don’t recede or proper rescue operations are taken. As Sylhet’s bordering rivers continue to swell due to incessant rain in Sylhet and neighboring areas of India, many people are stranded and have been calling for rescue since Thursday night.

People of Sunamganj and Sylhet made frantic calls on Facebook to save their near and dear ones as flash floods in greater Sylhet and upstream in India ravaged most of the upazilas of two districts. People took to Facebook to inform the ordeals they were going through. Many people made calls for their relatives to be rescued from the flood affected area.