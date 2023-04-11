ARSA commander killed in police shootout at Ukhiya camp

A Rohingya man – Abdul Majid alias Lalaia, 45 – has been killed during a firing between the police and the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) at a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya of Cox’s Bazar.

The shootout took place at block A-8 of camp No 19 in Balukhali around 10:00 am on Tuesday, said Faruk Ahmed, assistant superintendent (ASP) of armed battalion police-8.

He claimed Abdul Majid to be an ARSA commander accused in four murder cases in the Rohingya camp.