Tk 2.9m looted from IFIC bank’s Bogura sub-branch
Miscreants have looted Tk 2.94 million from a safe of a sub-branch (Uposhakha) of IFIC Bank in Bogura.
The incident took place at the bank’s Matidali uposhakha located on the first floor of a building at Bogura city’s Matidali area on Wednesday night.
Fahmida Firoz, officer in charge of the uposhakha, said that the bank officials kept Tk 29,40,618 at the vault after the day’s work yesterday.
They found the safe of the bank broken upon opening the office on Thursday morning and informed the police. It was found out that all money kept in the safe had been looted.
Tazmilur Rahman, manager of IFIC Bank’s Bogura corporate branch, said there was no security guard at the Matidala uposhakha. The officials of the sub-branch confirmed that money was looted by breaking the safe.
It is being investigated whether there was any negligence of anyone at the bank, he added.
Bogura Sadar police station’s officer-in-charge Saihan Oliullah told Prothom Alo that there was no security guard at the sub-branch and the money was kept at a safe instead of a vault. The door of the roof of the two-storied building was also kept open. The security in the bank was very lax and the bank authorities were negligent about this.
The police are working to catch the miscreants, he added.