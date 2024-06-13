Tk 2.9m looted from IFIC bank’s Bogura sub-branch

Miscreants have looted Tk 2.94 million from a safe of a sub-branch (Uposhakha) of IFIC Bank in Bogura.

The incident took place at the bank’s Matidali uposhakha located on the first floor of a building at Bogura city’s Matidali area on Wednesday night.

Fahmida Firoz, officer in charge of the uposhakha, said that the bank officials kept Tk 29,40,618 at the vault after the day’s work yesterday.

They found the safe of the bank broken upon opening the office on Thursday morning and informed the police. It was found out that all money kept in the safe had been looted.