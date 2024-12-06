Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Panchagarh border

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) shot a Bangladeshi youth to death along Mominpara border of Sadar upazila in Panchagarh district.

Local people spotted the body of Anwar Hossain, 35, from Debongar-Amjuani area of the district’s Tentulia upazila, between the sub-pillar no. 8 and sub-pillar no. 9 of the main pillar no. 750 in Mominpara border on Friday morning.

Later, the police recovered the body in the afternoon.