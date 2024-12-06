Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Panchagarh border
India’s Border Security Force (BSF) shot a Bangladeshi youth to death along Mominpara border of Sadar upazila in Panchagarh district.
Local people spotted the body of Anwar Hossain, 35, from Debongar-Amjuani area of the district’s Tentulia upazila, between the sub-pillar no. 8 and sub-pillar no. 9 of the main pillar no. 750 in Mominpara border on Friday morning.
Later, the police recovered the body in the afternoon.
Meanwhile, Nilphamari 56 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) battalion said in a press release that Anwar Hossain was killed in BSF firing during cattle smuggling, and the BGB sent a protest letter to the BSF.
Locals heard the sound of gun firings around 5:00 am today, Friday.
Sayed Nur-E-Alam, chairman of Haribhasa union parishad, said locals saw the body lying on ground in the Mominpara bordering area. Police came to the spot later.
Panchagarh Sadar police station officer-in-charge (OC) SM Masud Parvez told Prothom Alo on Friday afternoon that the body was taken to the police station and will be sent to the morgue of Adhunik Sadar Hospital.
“The body bore a deep injury mark on the left side of the collarbone, but details on the wound could be learned after autopsy,” he added.