PM to be informed about irregularities in maintenance of haor dams: Razzaque

Maintenance of the protection dams in haor region in Sunamganj does not meet expectation and the prime minister will be informed of the irregularities, said agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque on Saturday.

He came up with the remarks after visiting Chapti haor in Derai upazila of Sunamganj.

He said, “We are evaluating the regulations that are followed to maintain the dams. Necessary steps will be taken soon to make the regulations more stringent to protect the dams properly.”