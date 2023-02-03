Sylhet airport runway operational after two and half hours
Correspondent
Sylhet
Sylhet Osmani International Airport
The runway of Sylhet Osmani International Airport became operational after two and half hours of stalemate as tyre of a Biman Bangladesh airline burst while taking off.
The Dhaka-bound flight-602, carrying 148 passengers, met the accident on Friday around 1:15pm, disrupting the landings and taking off several flights until around 3:40pm. No casualties, however, were reported.
Director of the airport, Hafiz Ahmed, said the plane was taken off the runway at around 3:40pm making way for resumption of the flight movement.
The director said the flight-602 will be permitted to take off from Sylhet after an observation.