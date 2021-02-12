Policemen jailed for 3 years in Jashore for demanding dowry

A Jashore court on Thursday sentenced a suspended police sub-inspector (SI) to three years jail in a dowry case filed in 2019, reports UNB.

The convict was identified as SI Azam Mahmud, who was suspended and attached to Kushtia police lines.

Jashore Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Nilufar Shirin delivered the judgment.

According to case statement, Azam demanded Tk 150,000 as dowry from his wife after he got promoted as assistant sub-inspector. After his promotion to SI, he demanded another Tk 500,000 from his in-laws.