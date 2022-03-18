Poorly planned bridges make re-excavated canal unnavigable in Barguna

Although Barguna’s Bharani canal has finally been re-excavated after a long struggle, residents of the area fear that it cannot be resuscitated due to several poorly planned bridges built over the canal.

Bharani, the canal that connects Payra and Khakdon rivers, has been dead for decades due to illegal occupation.

This canal originated from Khakdon river and went on 9 km though the city to connect to the Payra river.