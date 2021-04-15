Port workers protest against police misbehaviour

Loading and unloading activities at Chattogram port remained suspended for two hours on Wednesday night as workers staged a demonstration in protest against the alleged misbehaviour of two policemen, reports news agency UNB.
The protesters accused the two policemen of misbehaving with their fellow port workers -- both crane operators -- earlier on Wednesday and threatened to go on a strike if their three demands are not met by 1:00 pm on Thursday.
According to the protesters, Shohag, a crane operator, was returning home from work around 5:00 pm on his bike.
“A sub-inspector signalled Shohag to stop near Zaman Hotel in the CEPZ area and sought an explanation as to why he was on the road during lockdown. Despite Shohag informing the policeman that he was returning home from work, the SI asked for his identity papers and misbehaved with him,” a protester told the news agency.
The same day, the protesters claimed, a police constable assaulted another crane operator in Nimtala Biswaroad area.
As the news spread, the crane operators at the port staged a protest demonstration from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm.
“We tried to solve the issue after discussions with the director (traffic) of the port. But when one of our leaders went to the police station, the law enforcement threatened to arrest him. That’s the reason why the crane operators abstained from work,” said Mohammad Nasir Ullah, general secretary of the Chattagram Port Winsman (Crane Operator) Welfare Multipurpose Cooperative Society.
“We’ve submitted a memorandum to the port authorities, demanding a pass for the workers, and ensuring their transportation and security during the lockdown period. If our demands are not met by 1:00 pm on Thursday, we might go on a strike,” he said.
The government has enforced a nationwide strict lockdown from 14 April to curb the coronavirus transmission.