Port workers protest against police misbehaviour

Loading and unloading activities at Chattogram port remained suspended for two hours on Wednesday night as workers staged a demonstration in protest against the alleged misbehaviour of two policemen, reports news agency UNB.

The protesters accused the two policemen of misbehaving with their fellow port workers -- both crane operators -- earlier on Wednesday and threatened to go on a strike if their three demands are not met by 1:00 pm on Thursday.

According to the protesters, Shohag, a crane operator, was returning home from work around 5:00 pm on his bike.

“A sub-inspector signalled Shohag to stop near Zaman Hotel in the CEPZ area and sought an explanation as to why he was on the road during lockdown. Despite Shohag informing the policeman that he was returning home from work, the SI asked for his identity papers and misbehaved with him,” a protester told the news agency.