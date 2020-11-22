Probe report, hearing on BGB ‘defamation’ case against BLAST worker today

Police will submit a probe report on a ‘defamation’ case of Tk 100 crore filed by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) against a female worker of Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) today, Sunday.

The hearing on the case will also be held today, reports state-run news agency BSS.

Teknaf police station officer-in-charge inspector Shariful will submit the report before a judicial magistrate court, said a BGB statement.

In the case, BLAST employee Farzana Akter was accused of “tarnishing” the image of the BGB by bringing a false charge of gang rape against its personnel.