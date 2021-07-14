Prohibited piranha cultivated, sold in Chandpur

Buying it from wholesalers, the retailers were selling the banned fish both in local markets and from door to door in remote areas.
Rahim, who sells fish door to door said that the price of piranha was Tk 100 -150 per kg.
It tastes like the local bighead fish he says to the customers while selling it.
According to doctors, piranhas are so deadly to human health that in many countries there is a provision of jail and fine against those who cultivate and market this fish.
Piranha fish farming and marketing is a crime in Bangladesh too.
In this regard, Upazila fisheries officer Farhana Akhter Ruma told UNB correspondent that it is illegal to cultivate and sell piranha. Action would be taken in consultation with UNO after the lockdown.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shiuli Hari said, the piranha fish has been banned as it is harmful to human body.
She also said that she would ask the Upazila fisheries officer to take immediate action in this regard.
Piranha originated in the Amazon region of South America. Highly aggressive with sharp teeth, this fish is a threat to other fish and can harm humans as well as the aquatic environment. They are also capable of killing people instantly by attacking in schools.