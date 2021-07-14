Prohibited piranha cultivated, sold in Chandpur

Piranha, a banned fish in many countries including Bangladesh, is being widely sold in different areas of Chandpur.

It was learned that the prohibited piranha cultivation was increasing day by day in the fish-paddy farming projects and in local ponds in Faridganj upazila.

Many complained that no action was being taken by the administration, in this regard.

The fish is being widely sold in Faridganj Sadar Bazar Fish Market, Bhatialpur Chowrasta Fish Market, Gallak Bazar Fish Market and other small fish markets as well.