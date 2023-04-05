Six sentenced to death over rape of college student in Natore

A Natore tribunal on Wednesday sentenced six people to death and four to life imprisonment in a case filed over the rape of a college student in 2012, reports UNB.
Those sentenced to death are: Sabbir Ahmed, Rezaul alias Rabbi, Nazmul Haque, Rajibul Hasan, Ripon and Shahidul.
Those who got life imprisonment are: Manirul Islam, Khairul Islam, Ataul Islam and Rezaul Karim.
Natore Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Muhammad Abdur Rahim handed down the punishment. The court also fined them Tk 100,000 each which would be provided to the rape survivor.
According to the prosecution, Sabbir Ahmed was in a relationship with a college student of Chandai village in Baraigram upazila of the district.
On 19 October 2012, Sabbir took the girl to Kalam Mirzapur village. Later, he along with his friends raped the girl near Mirzapur Eidgah field.
The victim lodged a complaint in this connection and police registered a case with Baraigram police station.
Police also submitted chargesheet against 11 people.
After examining records and witnesses, the Judge of Natore Women and Children Repression Tribunal handed down the punishment and acquitted one chargesheeted accused, Nasir, as the allegation brought against him could not be proven.