Six sentenced to death over rape of college student in Natore

According to the prosecution, Sabbir Ahmed was in a relationship with a college student of Chandai village in Baraigram upazila of the district.

On 19 October 2012, Sabbir took the girl to Kalam Mirzapur village. Later, he along with his friends raped the girl near Mirzapur Eidgah field.

The victim lodged a complaint in this connection and police registered a case with Baraigram police station.