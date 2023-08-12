Govt to take project for Halda river fish soon: Minister

Fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim on said that a development project on conservation and management of natural fish breeding grounds in Halda River is under process, reports BSS.

Noting that 'Halda River' plays an important role in increasing the production of carp fish, he said: "Our project for Halda River is under process. It will be approved soon. Through this project, the government is working to make Halda more up-to-date by maintaining the natural balance."