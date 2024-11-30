If we fail, killer Hasina will annihilate everyone: Sarjis Alam

He said, “The conspiracy of the black vultures has not stopped yet. If we can live with your blessings, we will allow nothing to happen to the families of any martyrs and the injured. None of the martyrs and the injured will live in hardship, but it might take a little time. We will be next to you all the time, sacrificing our lives.”

Sarjis Alam said their responsibility is to protect the spirit of this uprising. “We will criticise the government constructively and cooperate with the administration at all levels. Those of the administration who are involved in killing must be brought under punishment by scrutinising video footage and images. It is now related to the existence of those in charge of administration because they are now in these positions because of this uprising.”