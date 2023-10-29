BNP leader shot in Natore

Sayful Islam Aftab, a member of the BNP's Natore district committee, sustained critical injuries after being shot three times in front of his own residence in the district town on Sunday morning.

The incident took place around 6:00 am in the town's Station Road area. Family members blamed the activists of the Awami League for the shooting, while the latter rejected the blame.

The BNP called a dawn-to-dusk hartal across the country on Sunday, protesting the police attack on its grand rally in Dhaka.