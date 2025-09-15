Attackers leave trail of destruction almost at every room of Bhanga Upazila Parishad

The violent situation that erupted in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur on Monday noon in protest of the redrawing of parliamentary constituencies somewhat subsided after 3:00 pm.

Until around 2:30 pm, thousands of people had gathered at Bhanga Gol Chattar (roundabout) and its surrounding areas. After 3:00 pm, people gradually began returning home. By afternoon, the Gol Chattar became empty, although protesters were also seen in the alleyways.

However, traffic on the Dhaka–Khulna and Faridpur–Barishal highways remains suspended.