Attackers leave trail of destruction almost at every room of Bhanga Upazila Parishad
The violent situation that erupted in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur on Monday noon in protest of the redrawing of parliamentary constituencies somewhat subsided after 3:00 pm.
Until around 2:30 pm, thousands of people had gathered at Bhanga Gol Chattar (roundabout) and its surrounding areas. After 3:00 pm, people gradually began returning home. By afternoon, the Gol Chattar became empty, although protesters were also seen in the alleyways.
However, traffic on the Dhaka–Khulna and Faridpur–Barishal highways remains suspended.
Protesters also took position at Pukuria Hamirdi Bus Stand and Nawpara Bus Stand on the Dhaka–Barishal highway, and at Monsurabad and Soyadi Bus Stand on the Dhaka–Khulna highway, causing misery to stranded passengers for a long time.
Attacks were carried out on the Bhanga Upazila Parishad and the police station between 12:45 pm and 1:15 pm today, Monday. A garage adjacent to the Officers’ Club was set to fire. At that time, journalists were also attacked; their mobile phones were snatched, and they were beaten.
Spot visits showed at least four to five vehicles vandalised in front of Bhanga Police Station.
The old police station building was damaged. The worst devastation occurred in the Upazila Complex. Chairs and tables in the auditorium were smashed, showcases destroyed, and windowpanes broken.
Almost every office on the ground floor of the old Upazila Parishad building and various rooms of the new three-storied building were attacked.
Several motorcycles were set on fire in front of the Upazila Parishad. Fire was set to the garage adjacent to the Officers’ Club. The club’s air conditioner was damaged, and CCTV cameras were looted.
Faridpur superintendent of police Md Abdul Jalil, who was at the Bhanga police station during the incident, declined to comment.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mizanur Rahman also did not wish to speak with journalists.
Neither the officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station nor the Circle ASP could be reached via mobile phone.
Later in the afternoon, Bhanga highway police station officer-in-charge Mohammad Rokibuzzaman said, “People have gone back home. The highways are closed. We are working to bring the situation under control.”
Shamsu, the guard of the UNO office, said he was standing in front of the UNO’s office on the second floor during the attack. At that time, hundreds of people stormed the Upazila Parishad Complex after throwing brickbats. They vandalised every office that was open, but did not attempt to break into closed rooms. No one was assaulted.
Another witness Md. Abul Hossain, office assistant at the Upazila Primary Education Officer’s office, said, “The attack began around 12:45 pm. More than a thousand people entered the Upazila Parishad compound from the east side, shouting. Seeing the situation, we quickly left the office to save ourselves. When we returned around 1:45 pm, we saw extensive devastation.”
Earlier today, protesters began their second day of highway and railway blockade in Faridpur starting at 11:00 am, demanding the reinstatement of the old constituency boundary and protesting the redrawing of parliamentary constituencies.
From the morning, protesters stayed by the roadside due to the actions of law enforcement agencies. However, they blocked two points on the Dhaka–Barishal and Dhaka–Khulna highways around 11:00 am, stopping all traffic.
The ‘Long March to Bhanga’ that started from Soyadi in Algi Union on the Dhaka–Khulna highway reached the Gol Chattar area by noon.
Protesters were seen carrying sticks. At that point, thousands of people took control of Bhanga Gol Chattar and surrounding areas.
Law enforcement tried but failed to remove the protesters from the road. When a small number of police tried to control the situation, protesters chased them.
Later, police members took shelter in Bhanga Model Mosque. Shortly after, the police station and the Upazila Parishad were attacked.
On 4 September, the election commission published the final list of boundaries for 300 constituencies through a gazette notification.
Algi and Hamirdi unions of Bhanga upazila were detached from Faridpur-4 constituency and merged into Faridpur-2 constituency.
Since then, local residents have been holding various programmes in Bhanga. From yesterday, Sunday, locals began a three-day morning-to-evening highway and railway blockade programme.