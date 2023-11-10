Rohingya repatriation to commence before election: Chinese envoy

The Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, has said it might be possible to repatriate some Rohingya men from their shelters in Cox’s Bazar to Myanmar before the next parliamentary elections, under a pilot project.

He made the statement at an event in Cox’s Bazar on Friday, organised to hand over medical equipment on behalf of his embassy to the 250-bed Sadar Hospital in the district town.

“The repatriation process is all set to commence by sending back the Rohingya men to Myanmar under a pilot project. However, it is a lengthy process that cannot be completed overnight,” he added.