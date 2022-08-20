‘Face consequences like Abrar, if you tell anyone’

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said Shamsul's allegations were completely false and fabricated. He did not beat anyone. He did not even call him to the room. At the instigation of someone, he has been accused.

University unit Chhatra League Foysal Ahmed said he has heard the matter. If the allegation is prove true, action would be taken against Bhaskor Saha.

Matihar Hall's provost Nazrul Islam said he has come to know the matter. He brought the student Shamsul to the hall from the proctor's office, The administration will take necessary action in accordance with the law of the university.

University student advisor M Tarique said he has received the complaint. They are treating the matter seriously. The proctor's office has been asked to take action in accordance with allegation of the student.

Meanwhile, the university administration has formed an inquiry committee in connection with torturing the student at 11:00pm on Friday. A three-member probe body headed by university assistant proctor and electronic and electric engineering department associate professor Arifur Rahman has been formed. Two other members are assistant proctor and pharmacy department assistant professor Al Mamun and managing department associate professor Zohurul Anis.