The victim is a fourth year student of the economics department. The accused Bhaskor Saha is the fourth year student of the education and research institute and the general secretary of BCL of Motihar Hall unit.
Bhaskor is a follower of Foysal Ahmed, general secretary of the Rajshahi University unit of Chhatra League.
In the written allegation, Shamsul Islam said he is a resident student of Room No. 159 of Matihar Hall. Alongside studues, he does mobile servicing work and sends money home from his earning. He also pays for his brother who studies in a college in Rajshahi. BCL leader Bhaskor has been demanding toll from him for the last few days. He first demanded toll on 15 August. Afterwards, he was calling frequently for the money. But he (Shamsul) did not respond. Bhaskor finally threatened to oust him from the hall if not paid. Bhaskor Saha phoned him to come to the 2nd floor of the hall at 3:00pm on Friday. There were two more people with Bhaskor.
Shamsul also said Bhaskor demanded toll after he reached the room. He took out a knife and snatched Tk 20,000 from Shamsul's wallet. Then he demanded Tk 6,000 more. Shamshl said he would inform the university administration and journalists. At this, Bhaskor along with two others mercilessly beat him with a rod and stumps. At one stage, Bhaskor threatened, "You have to face consequences like Abrar if you tell anyone."
However, Chhatra League leader Bhaskor denied the allegations of beating and extortion.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said Shamsul's allegations were completely false and fabricated. He did not beat anyone. He did not even call him to the room. At the instigation of someone, he has been accused.
University unit Chhatra League Foysal Ahmed said he has heard the matter. If the allegation is prove true, action would be taken against Bhaskor Saha.
Matihar Hall's provost Nazrul Islam said he has come to know the matter. He brought the student Shamsul to the hall from the proctor's office, The administration will take necessary action in accordance with the law of the university.
University student advisor M Tarique said he has received the complaint. They are treating the matter seriously. The proctor's office has been asked to take action in accordance with allegation of the student.
Meanwhile, the university administration has formed an inquiry committee in connection with torturing the student at 11:00pm on Friday. A three-member probe body headed by university assistant proctor and electronic and electric engineering department associate professor Arifur Rahman has been formed. Two other members are assistant proctor and pharmacy department assistant professor Al Mamun and managing department associate professor Zohurul Anis.
After coming out from proctor office at 11:45pm, proctor Asabul Haque said the inquiry committee has been asked to submit report soon.
He also said the victim has been handed over under the custody of the provost. The hall administration will provide his security.