Two int'l flights land in Sylhet after failing to land in Dhaka due to dense fog
Two international flights have landed in Osmani International Airport, Sylhet after failing to land due to dense fog at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
The flights will leave for the destination after the weather situation becomes normal.
A US-Bangla flight from Doha of Qatar lands at 8:55am and another US-Bangla flight from Guangzhou of China lands in Sylhet at 9:44am on Saturday.
In a span of four days, four flights made emergency landings due to weather in Sylhet.
Earlier, two flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines landed in Sylhet on Wednesday. Besides, a flight landed in Sylhet on 6 January and five flights on 2 January in Osmani International Airport, Sylhet after failing to land in Dhaka.
Osmani International Airport sources said a US-Bangla flight from Doha of Qatar was supposed to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka today in the morning.
But the flight landed at Osmani International Airport, Sylhet at 8:55am after failing to land due to dense fog. The flight leaves for Dhaka at 10:40am as the weather becomes normal.
Another flight from Guangzhou in China landed in Sylhet at 9:44 after failing to land in Dhaka. Later the flight left for Dhaka from Sylhet at 10:40am.
Sylhet Osmani International Airport director Md Hafiz Ahmed confirmed the matter and said the flights with passengers again left for Sylhet.