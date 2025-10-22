A Norwegian poet’s folk music school in the chars of Kurigram

Wera Sæther, 80, a Norwegian poet and researcher, first came to Bangladesh nearly three decades ago. During that visit, she travelled to Uttar Namazir Char in Roumari upazila of Kurigram to see how people affected by floods lived. The melody of the songs sung by the women of the char (river island) moved her deeply. She fell in love with the folk music of Bengal.

Over the years, her affection for Bangla folk songs has only grown stronger. Wera Sæther has even translated the songs of the mystic bard Fakir Lalon Shah into Norwegian. To spread the beauty of Bengali folk music among younger generations, she founded a cultural organisation called ‘Mayer Tori’ (Mother’s Boat) in 2016.