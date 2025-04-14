50 including ASP injured as two groups clash in Madaripur, section 144 imposed

Clashes broke out between residents of two villages in Madaripur’s Rajoir over the issue of exploding fireworks.

During the incident, both sides exploded at least 40 cocktails, creating panic in the entire area.

At least 50 people from both sides, including a senior police officer, were injured in the four-and-a-half-hour clash. The upazila administration has imposed Section 144 in the wake of the incident on Monday.

Rajoir Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Mahfuzul Haque told Prothom Alo that Section 144 has been imposed to maintain law and order, in the interest of the safety of the general people and to avoid unpleasant incidents.

The order will be effective from 1:00pm today, Monday to 1:00am on Tuesday. The clash took place between Badarpasha and Paschim Rajoir villages at the Beparipara intersection in Rajoir upazila from 6:00pm to 10:30pm yesterday, Sunday.

Two vehicles of police were attacked and vandalised in the clash. In addition, 12 shops in Badarpasha and West Rajoir villages were vandalised and looted. Later around 11:00pm, the army, police, RAB and fire service personnel brought the situation under control after a joint effort of several hours.