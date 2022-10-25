Transport movement on Dhaka-Chattogram highway becomes normal

The fire service station officials said a phone call was made to national emergency no. 999 at around 9:30 pm on Monday when the storm was lashing. It said that two trees were lying on the highway near Darikandi bus station in the upazila stopping the movement of transport on the “lifeline” of Bangladesh’s economy.
The fire service men reached the spot within 10 minutes and started their work.
“The two trees were removed from the highway at the joint initiative of the fire service and highway police,” said Azizul Hakim, a fire fighter at Sonargaon fire station in Narayanganj.
Meanwhile, the road communication of Dhaka with the southern districts of the country was almost cut as trees uprooted on Dhaka-Khulna and Dhaka-Barishal highways due to squally wind under the influence of severe cyclonic storm Sitrang.
However, the transport movement resumed from at around 2:00 am Tuesday as the highways were cleared, said Bhanga highway police officer-in-charge Taimur Alam and Nagarkanda police station officer-in-charge Miraz Hossain to Prothom Alo.