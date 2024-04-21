Initiating dialogue with ‘terrorist organisation’ KNF urged
Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) has proved itself as a terrorist organisation through its bank robbery and looting the arms of the law enforcement agency members in Bandarban district.
But the peace establishment committee should resume its discussion with them to bring them back to normal life. At the same time, the common people of the Bom community and the leaders should clarify their thoughts on the KNF.
The social leaders of 12 ethnic minority communities said this at a meeting to exchange views on the terror activities of KNF in Bandarban on Saturday.
The district council organised the discussion with the social leaders of the ethnic minority communities including Marma, Tripura, Chakma, Mro, and Khumi at the cultural institute for the ethnic minority communities between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm.
At the outset of the meeting, Bandarban Hill District Council chairman Kyaw Shwe Hla Marma spoke about the goals and objectives of the meeting and its importance.
He said bank robbery and looting of arms has highlighted the criminal nature of KNF. The peace establishment committee postponed all types of discussion with them since no discussion with a terrorist organisation is warranted. KNF chief Nathan Bom was requested to attend but he declined this. Moreover, the KNF launched the terrorist acts before the third round of discussion so that the gravity of the situation intensifies.
Addressing the discussion, Tripura Welfare Association president Khushiroy Tripura and peace establishment committee member Basingtuai Marma said KNF claims they wage movement to press home demands of six communities. But five communities - Mro, Khumi, Kheyang, Pankho and Lusai - announced from a meeting that they have no relation with KNF. The Bom community also should clear their stand. Otherwise people would think all of the Bom community are involved with KNF.
Bandarban Hill District Council member Jewel Bom, however, told the meeting that the allegation that all of the Bom community are involved with KNF was not true. But the general Boms cannot speak up due to fear.
Headman-Karbari Welfare Association president Hlathoaihree Marma and many others remarked at the meeting that the peace talks should be continued to bring back the deviated and criminal Bom youths to normal life.
Marma Association president Mongsinu Marma, Mro Social Council president Ranglai Marma, Bom Social Council president Lalzar Lom Bom, lawyer Ubathowai Marma, peace establishment committee membr Monirul Islam, lawyer Kazi Mohtul Hossain, headmans (mouza chief), and Karbari (para chief) among others, attended the Saturday discussion.
A “peace establishment committee”, headed by Bandarban Hill District Council chairman Kyaw Shwe Hla Marma, was formed on 29 May in 2023 to bring back the KNF members to normal life.
The committee held several virtual meetings with the armed group in July and August that year too. Later, the committee held two in-person meetings with KNF in November that year and on 5 March this year, where representatives of administration and law enforcement agencies also attended. Two memorandums of understanding were also signed to stop terrorist activities in the hills.
But the committee on 4 April stopped all types of discussion with KNF following the armed organisation’s bank robbery in Ruma and Thanchi upazilas and looting of arms from the members of law enforcement agencies.