Is KNF leader Nathan Bom in Switzerland, Netherlands or Mizoram?

Captain Fleming of the Kuki-Chin Army (KNA)'s Information and Intelligence Branch (IIB), speaking to Prothom Alo over mobile phone, said KNF president Nathan Bom was actually in Switzerland now. No one will find him anywhere else, no matter how much they look, he said.

KNF began its activities in the hills towards the beginning of 2022. The law enforcement agencies informed the media that KNF would provide armed training to members of the new militant group Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindol Sharakkia in this camps in the hills. In October that year, the law enforcement agencies raided the camp and arrested quite a few members of Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindol Sharakkia and KNF.

Following the operation against KNF, in May last year a 'peace initiative' committee was formed, headed by the zila parishad chairman Keyshai Hla Marma, aimed at rehabilitating the members of the armed group to normal life. A second round of meetings was held on 5 March this year with the committee at Bethel Para. It was during these peace talks that on 2 April KNF members raided the Sonali Bank branch in Ruma, Bandarban and the next day, 3 April, the Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank branches in Thanchi, making off with Tk 1.7 million (Tk 17 lakh), and 14 firearms including two light machine guns. They abducted Sonali Bank's Ruma branch manager Nizam Uddin though released him later. After these attacks in two upazilas, the law enforcement agencies, including the armed forces, carried out operations against this group.