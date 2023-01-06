Ward Jubo League president arrested

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two, including the prime accused Kamal Uddin, Ward No. 1 councilor of Ishwardi municipality in Pabna, in a case filed over the murder of a rickshaw puller after being shot allegedly by a Jubo League man.

Kamal, also the president of Ward No. 1 Jubo League, and the other accused BCL leader Hridoy Hossain were arrested from Shoilopara village of upazila sadar on Friday afternoon.