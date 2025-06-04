BGB returns BSF member detained at Chapainawabganj border

A member of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), who was detained for alleged trespassing into the Johorpur border in Chapainawabganj, has been returned.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) handed over BSF member Ganesh Murti, a senior constable of Nurpur Border outpost under the 71st BSF Battalion, to Indian authorities around 11:30 am on Wednesday, after a flag meeting at the Johorpur border in Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila.