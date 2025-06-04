BGB returns BSF member detained at Chapainawabganj border
A member of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), who was detained for alleged trespassing into the Johorpur border in Chapainawabganj, has been returned.
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) handed over BSF member Ganesh Murti, a senior constable of Nurpur Border outpost under the 71st BSF Battalion, to Indian authorities around 11:30 am on Wednesday, after a flag meeting at the Johorpur border in Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila.
BGB Battalion 53 Chapainawabganj commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Fahad Mahmud confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Earlier in the morning, locals detained the BSF member Ganesh Murti from the Johorpur–Tek border area in the Sadar upazila around 8:00 am. Upon receiving the news, BGB took him into custody.
Lieutenant Colonel Fahad Mahmud said locals captured Ganesh Murti when he crossed into Bangladesh territory through the Satrasia area of the Johorpur border, carrying arms and ammunition. BGB patrol teams later rescued him and brought him to their outpost. He was drunk at the time of detention.
Fahad Mahmud further said a flag meeting between BGB and BSF company commanders was held at 11:30 am today, and the BSF member was handed over to the Indian authorities following proper procedures. BGB strongly protested the unauthorised entry of the BSF member during the meeting.