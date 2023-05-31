BNP leader Khairul Kabir Khokon's home set on fire in Narsingdi

A group of miscreants set fire to the residence of BNP’s joint secretary general, Khairul Kabir Khokon, in Narsingdi on Wednesday.

Upon hearing the news from locals, two units of firefighters rushed to the scene and doused the fire.

All types of political activities of Narsingdi BNP operate from this residence, near the regional office of Titas Gas at Cinishpur union of Narsingdi sadar upazila. It is also known as the temporary office of BNP -- where nobody was present when the fire was set.

BNP leaders and activists said a group of miscreants entered the house around 4:45 pm on Wednesday.

Then they vandalised the windows and furniture of all rooms. At that time, they exploded some cocktails inside and set fire to all rooms.

More to follow...