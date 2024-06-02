Locals face 'police attack' in front of Benazir’s resort in Gopalganj
Some local residents have allegedly been attacked by the policemen in front of the resort of former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed in Gopalganj sadar upazila.
The incident took place Saturday evening, leaving four youths injured.
The victims alleged that the police beat them when they were talking about the reports of illegal wealth accumulation by the former IGP before the resort – Savanna Eco Resort.
On the flip side, the police claimed they went there on information that some locals were gambling before the resort and intimidating the security guards.
A police team from the Boultali police outpost went there and chased away the locals. One sustained injuries while fleeing the spot, they added.
However, the officer-in-charge of Gopalganj sadar police station, Anisur Rahman, said no one reported about any baton charge by the police in the area.
According to witnesses, at least four people received injuries during a baton charge by the police. The injured are – Biplab Bal, son of Bihari Bal; Sanjay Bal and Sagar, sons of Santosh Bal; and Rony.
Sanjay Bal, one of the injured, told Prothom Alo, "In the last two years, Benazir Ahmed has taken over the land of the helpless people of our village. We could not raise our voices out of fear.”
Now, the locals have been talking to the media for the last two-three days, thanks to the reports on his illegal wealth accumulation.
“This is why the policemen came and started beating us this evening. They broke my mobile phone. What was our fault that the police would come and beat us up?” he lamented.
The Boultali police said they went to the resort in the evening when the resort staff reported to them that some locals gathered there and were intimidating them.
Inspector Aminul Islam, in-charge of the police outpost, said the policeman chased the locals when they were seen gambling inside a shop. One of them fell down while fleeing. But there was no incident of baton charge.