Home minister not sure if Benazir is in the country or not

In reply to journalists' questions about Benazir leaving the country, the home minister said, "We have not imposed any restriction on him as yet. If he has left before such restriction.... I do not know for sure whether he has gone or not. I will find out and say. I am not certain if he is here or has left. My police force is doing a good job, tackling many challenges. If any individual does anything, the institution does not take the liability."

In reply to another question, the home minister said, "If anyone commits an offence, amasses wealth illegally, we have laws in the country and justice will be done. We have nothing to say. We still do not have information on what wrong he has or hasn't done. Investigations are being carried out. After investigations it can be said if he is guilty, not guilty or how much wealth he has amassed, whether he has evaded taxes or concealed the wealth he has made. Our relevant departments are probing these matters. It would not be right for me to speak before the investigations."