Who let Benazir leave the country?

Prothom Alo Online reported on 31 May that following ACC's appeal, the court has ordered the assets of Benazir and his family to be seized. But before the court issued the orders, Benazir left the country on 4 May, according to sources in the law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, ACC has summoned Benazir Ahmed for interrogation on 6 June and his wife Zeeshan Mirza and their daughters on 9 June. ACC is investigating whether Benazir Ahmed has property in the US, Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

Supreme Court lawyer Omar Faruk sought an injunction on Benazir and his family from leaving the country. If Benazir isn't in the country, what's the point in imposing a ban on his leaving? After his departure it will be of no use to summon him to the ACC office for questioning. No one believes he will come back from Singapore to give a deposition at ACC. ACC has long been investigating him. The government could have slapped a ban on his leaving the country long ago if they so wanted.

There is debate in the political arena over liability for the corruption of the former police chief. Awami League says this is an individual's liability. The government will not take liability. BNP on the other hand says the government is the one that created these corrupt elements. So the government must take responsibility. On 30 May journalist Kamal Ahmed wrote in Prothom Alo that only if there is democracy is a government embarrassed by corruption at high levels.