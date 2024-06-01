Actions against Benazir, Aziz: A shift towards true rule of law?

At a press briefing on 28 May, Obaidul Quader, the general secretary of ruling Awami League, slammed the media for its failure in uncovering corruption of Benazir Ahmed during his tenure as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

He clarified that it was the government that inquired about the former police chief and moved the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate his corruption.

The statement reflects the prevailing reality as who else but the government could dare point fingers at a sitting or immediate past IGP?