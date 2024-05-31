Benazir's arrest will be decided by court after case: Obaidul Quader
Governing Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said he had no idea whether the former inspector general of police (IGP), accused of amassing wealth beyond known sources of income, had left the country.
He said, Benazir Ahmed is in the middle of a legal process. After the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) files a case, the court will decide when he will be arrested and sent to jail.
Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, was speaking at a press briefing today, Friday, at the Dhanmondi political officer of Awami League president Sheikh Hasina.
When asked by newspersons whether Benazir Ahmed should be arrested or not, Obaidul Quader said, "The matter is in process. ACC is investigating as part of that process. If ACC files a case, the court will decide when he will be arrested and sent to jail. The matter will go through the judicial system. What orders will we, the government, give?"
I do not know about this. It is still not clear
Many media outlets are reporting that Benazir Ahmed has left the country along with his family. When asked whether he should have been arrested before that, the Awami League general secretary said, "I do not know about this. It is still not clear."
It has been learnt that Benazir Ahmed has already withdrawn his money from his bank accounts. When posed with this question, Obaidul Quader said, "I am not aware of these issues. This is a matter of the law. ACC has said they have come to know about this matter, let them prove it."
'BNP leaders' names will come first in corruption'
BNP has demanded that a list be drawn up of corrupt persons like former army chief General Aziz Ahmed (retd) and Benazir Ahmed. BNP also says that Awami League has created innumerable persons like Benazir and Gen. (retd) Aziz Ahmed around Bangladesh.
Replying to this observation, Obaidul Quader said, "If a list is drawn up, BNP leader's names will come first. They are top in corruption and looting. Then the question of other lists can arise."
The Awami League general secretary said that BNP does not practice democracy within its own party, adding "Have you read BNP's constitution? For how many years has Mirza Fakhrul remained the party secretary general in violation of their party constitution? When they don't practice democracy within their own house, how will they establish democracy in the country? Does Mirza Fakhrul have the legitimate right? He has violated their constitution. How long has he been secretary general without any council, ask that first."
We maintain our democracy
Obaidul Quader said, "We are what we are. We maintain our democracy. Compared to many countries of the world, our democracy practice is good inside and outside."
Also present at the press briefing were Awami League organising secretary BM Mozammel Huq, Mirza Azam, Afzal Hossain, relief and social welfare secretary Aminul Islam, office secretary Biplob Barua, education secretary Shamsun Nahar, deputy office secretary Sayem Khan and others.