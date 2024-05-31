Benazir's arrest will be decided by court after case: Obaidul Quader

Governing Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said he had no idea whether the former inspector general of police (IGP), accused of amassing wealth beyond known sources of income, had left the country.

He said, Benazir Ahmed is in the middle of a legal process. After the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) files a case, the court will decide when he will be arrested and sent to jail.

Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, was speaking at a press briefing today, Friday, at the Dhanmondi political officer of Awami League president Sheikh Hasina.