ACC conducting probes against Benazir, could investigate Aziz if wants: Quader

The AL general secretary said this at a press conference held at AL president’s political office in the city’s Dhanmondi.

Quader told the media that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is unearthing information freely on the issue of former IGP Benazir Ahmed. ACC is independent. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given this freedom. ACC said investigation is going on about Benzir Ahmed’s illegal assets.

The road transport and bridges minister further said the investigation is going on means he will have to face trial if any case is filed. No criminal will get relief during the tenure of Sheikh Hasina. ACC could carry out an investigation against former army chief Aziz Ahmed if he was involved in corruption. Every wrongdoer, whoever he is, will be brought under justice.

The AL general secretary asserted that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is well-known as an honest prime minister across the world. Honesty and hard work are the main reasons for her huge popularity in Bangladesh. The government is always ready to take action against corruption.

