Benazir did not take govt permission before buying land

ACC investigations now reveal that there are large amounts of land, flats, companies and shares in companies in the name of Benazir Ahmed, his wife and his three daughters. Most of these have been amassed while he was in service. This includes the joint stock company Savanna Natural Park and farms in Gopalganj registered on 10 May 2022, Savanna Agro Limited on 1 March of the same year, Savanna Eco Resort on 10 May and Ekti Shishir Bindu Ltd registered on 18 April the same year. Benazir was IGP at the time.

In the meantime, based on an appeal by the ACC, the court has issued orders to seize 621 bighas of land in the name of Benazir Ahmed, his wife, daughters and relatives. Of this, 7.60 acres (23 bighas) of land has been bought in Benazir’s own name. When he had been the DMP commissioner, 175 decimals of land on St Martin’s Island had been purchased in 2014 in his name.

From 2017 to 2022, Mustafa Kamal Uddin had been the secretary of the home ministry’s public service division. He is presently the chairman of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. Speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday, Thursday, he said when he had been secretary of the public security division, Benazir had been the RAB DG and later the IGP. At that time Benazir has not taken any permission from the government that was required for the spouse and children of a government service holder to stat up a business establishment.

Prior to Mustafa Kamal Uddin, the public security division secretary had been Kamal Uddin Ahmed. He is now the chairman of the National Human Rights Commission. Speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday, Kamal Uddin Ahmed said that even during his tenure Benazir Ahmed hadn’t taken any permission for business establishments to be opened in the name of his wife or children.