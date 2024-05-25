Benazir's family owns 345 bighas of land, wife with largest share

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has found that former police chief Benazir Ahmed, his wife, children and several relatives altogether own about 114 acres or 345 bighas of land, with wife Zeeshan Mirza having the largest share.

This was revealed by a court order which was issued following an appeal by the ACC to seize Benazir Ahmed’s wealth.

The public prosecutor (PP) told the court that Benazir Ahmed faces allegations of amassing wealth worth millions of taka in his name, and in his wife and children’s names at home and abroad, beyond the known sources, through misusing power, irregularities and corruption, and that they earned this wealth illegally.