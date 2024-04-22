Writ seeks probe into reported allegations on ex-IGP Benazir Ahmed’s wealth
A writ petition has been filed with the High Court seeking the top court’s directives upon the Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the reported allegations against former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed of illegally amassing a huge amount of assets.
The writ sought directives to conduct enquiry into the news titled "Benazirer Ghore Aladiner Cherag (Aladin's lamp at Benazir's house)" and "Boner Jomite Benazirer Resort (Benazir's resort on forest land)" published on a daily on 31 March and 3 April respectively.
Supreme Court lawyer Md Salah Uddin Reagan submitted the petition on Sunday.
He told Prothom Alo on Monday, “An appeal was made to the ACC on 4 April seeking investigation into those published reports, followed by sending a legal notice to ACC due to the inaction of the agency. As no response was received from the ACC, they filed the writ petition seeking directives on conducting an enquiry.”
“We are not saying whether Benazir Ahmed amassed wealth illegally or through corruption or not, but enquiry should be conducted to verify the reports because people think the former IGP amassed wealth illegally as published in the reports. Truth will be revealed once ACC files investigation reports, and the law bestows the ACC with the power to conduct investigation voluntarily. Hearing on the writ is likely to be held this week,” Salah Uddin added.