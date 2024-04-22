Writ seeks probe into reported allegations on ex-IGP Benazir Ahmed’s wealth

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court seeking the top court’s directives upon the Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the reported allegations against former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed of illegally amassing a huge amount of assets.

The writ sought directives to conduct enquiry into the news titled "Benazirer Ghore Aladiner Cherag (Aladin's lamp at Benazir's house)" and "Boner Jomite Benazirer Resort (Benazir's resort on forest land)" published on a daily on 31 March and 3 April respectively.