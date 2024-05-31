Why is Benazir being written off?

The Anti-Corruption Commission has become extremely active against the former police chief Benazir Ahmed. It seems that they are going all out to get him. The speedy manner in which the orders came to seize his property, seems that he will not be left off the hook.

So has the government written off Benazir? But why? Has the government really taken up a drive against corruption? Or are they having to take this move under any special consideration?

Another question is, will former army chief Aziz face the same fate as Benazir? What about the others who have allegations of serious corruption against them? Will any of them be nabbed? Are any new sensations waiting around the corner?

There are no easy answers to these questions. But we can analyse the matter. There are speculations against the former police chief's conflict with certain powerful quarters. That could be the case, but it is hard to believe that this is the reason behind the action being taken against Benazir.

The wealth that Benazir amassed was made while he was in service, particularly when he was the chief of police. That could not have happened without the knowledge of the government. Taking action against such a person amounts to acknowledging the corruption of a police chief.

The start of ACC's case against Benazir means, in effect, admitting that Bangladesh's former police chief abused his power and amassed a massive amount of illegal wealth. It is also an acknowledgement that it is possible to resort to such extreme corruption and misuse of power while remaining in such an office. And this took place during the rule of the present government.