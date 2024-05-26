Government and country’s image damaged by three incidents

The United States has imposed sanctions under Section 7032 (C) of the relevant law, against former army chief General Aziz Ahmed (retd). The section of the law uses the term ‘kleptocracy’. This means that there is scope for corruption in politics and the society. He availed this scope to join the ranks of the corrupt. If action had been taken when the Qatar-based media outlet Al-Jazeera aired a documentary on this former army chief, perhaps things wouldn’t have gone so far. There is no point in criticizing him now after the sanctions have been imposed.

The government must also bear liability for this incident. But the institutions which they headed, are not responsible for these incidents. After all, they would run the institutions when they were the chiefs. So the incidents are of their personal doing.

Allegations of smuggling have arisen centering the killing of the member of parliament Anwarul Azim in Kolkata. Actually the post of parliamentarian has been made so lucrative, that the situation is steadily deteriorating. I will not name any one particular party. All parties have liability to this end. Questions must be raised as to how thoroughly candidates for the election are scritinised before being given nomination.