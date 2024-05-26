Why was an MP from Bangladesh killed in India?

Anwarul Azim was a lawmaker. His brutal murder must be brought to justice. At the same time, the link between political and the criminal underworld must be exposed. That will be possible when the main accused Akhtaruzzaman can be brought under the law. Our law enforcement agencies arrested those involved in the killing very speedily. The Indian law enforcement also nabbed to of the accused. One of them is a Bangladeshi national. The Indian national is a driver.

The murder of Anwarul Azim points to many weaknesses in our state machinery. We saw how any person can make a passport under any name under the nose of the administration. They can manage to get visas. The killers can cross the border whenever they want in order to carry out the murder, and then return home unhindered when the job is over.

So are all these security arrangements, all this strictness, only for the common people? The same applies to Indian visa. People have to wait for days even for a medical visa. But the killers got their visas so easily. Some of the killers went without any visa or passport. How is that possible?

Remember how the main accused in the Narayanganj seven-murder incident slipped across the border after the killing? At the insistence of Bangladesh he was later pushed back.

Needless to say, the killing of Anwarul Azim has badly tarnished Bangladesh's reputation abroad. After this, the Indian police administration will perhaps view Bangladeshi nationals with even more suspicion. Many people won't want to rent their houses to Bangladeshis going to India for medical purposes.

Incidents in our politics often become the centre of discussion and debate, Anwarul Azim's murder was no exception. BNP's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul questioned why the close friend India could not provide security to the Awami League MP? Awami League's general secretary came up with a counter question, why did India keep BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed there with such "care and affection"?