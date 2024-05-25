Awami League uneasy over Benazir, Aziz, Anwarul - who is to blame?

Awami League maintains that it was his popularity that led Anwarul Azim, the MP murdered in Kolkata, to be repeatedly nominated in the Jatiya Sangsad election. This view was highlighted by Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader while speaking to newspersons on Thursday. But certain leaders of Awami League feel that no matter what arguments may be offered, the fact remains that no action was taken against Anwarul Azim despite allegations of criminal offences against him. The excuse of popularity cannot be used to evade the situation. This is being discussed informally among many leaders of the party.

Two mid-level leaders of Awami League said that they have to face questions wherever they go about these incidents. They have no proper reply. They themselves are not satisfied with the explanations offered by the concerned ministers. But no one dares to speak up and raise these issues at any forum.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a meeting with the 14-party alliance top leaders on Thursday. Among the allies, some had called for stern measures against corruption. But the issue of the two former chiefs of the two forces and the killing of the MP were not raised. Speaking to Prothom Alo, leader of alliance party Jashod, Hasanul Haq Inu said, the matter involved a few individuals. He does not see any political involvement in this and that is why they did not raise the issue at the 14-party alliance meet. However, the leader of another party of the alliance said that the main leader of the alliance summoned the meeting, and she did not raise the issue. That is why they too did not bring up the matter.