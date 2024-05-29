US on Benazir, Aziz: Corruption saps economic growth, undermines democracy

The United States has expressed a firm stance against corruption and asserted that it undermines economic growth, development, government and democracy.

Mathew Miller, the spokesperson of the US state department, came up with the expression when asked about the corruption charges against former police chief Benazir Ahmed and army chief General (retd) Aziz Ahmed.

At a regular state department press briefing on Tuesday, a journalist drew the spokesperson’s attention to the recent media reports on massive corruption by a former police chief of Bangladesh, who has been under US sanction, and asked him if any US agencies had identified or frozen any of his assets.