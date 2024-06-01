Benazir threatened minorities into selling their land

The resort is located in the remote village Bairagirtola of Saharpur union, Gopalganj Sadar upazila. During a visit to that village and the adjacent village of Domrashur on Thursday, these correspondents spoke to 27 members of families who had sold their land. Of them, 25 said that they had been unwilling to sell their land but were forced to do so. Police inspector Taimur Islam threatened them into selling the land.

On condition of anonymity, a man of Bairagirtola who sold his land, said that Benazir's family had bought three bighas of his ancestral land. He said, a police inspector would approach the land owners on behalf of Benazir Ahmed. He would go to them and say, "I am a good officer, that is why I am ensuring that you get some money. If you refuse to sell your land, your land will go and you won't get paid."

A young man of Bariagirtola, Sanjay Bol, was sitting at a tea stall near Savanna Eco resort. He told Prothom Alo that Benazir had forcefully bought 30 bighas of his family's ancestral land. When the land was being bought and sold in 2018 and 2019, Benazir had been the director general of RAB.

Those who sold their land said that Benazir's men would adopt a certain ploy if anyone was unwilling to sell their land. They would buy land all around and then obstruct entrance. The common people would then be forced to sell their land. All of the 12 persons who sold their land in Borokhola village of Kadambari union in Rajoir, Madaripur, said they were all forced to do so in this manner.