Court orders to seize ex-IGP Benazir’s 4 Gulshan flats, properties under 133 deeds

A Dhaka court has ordered to attach properties held by former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, his wife and their children from under total 113 deeds, as well as four apartments in the capital’s Gulshan.

The court also ordered to freeze their shares at various private firms.

Ash Shams Jaglul Hossain, a senior special metropolitan judge of Dhaka, passed the order on Sunday.

Mahmud Hossain Jahangir, public prosecutor of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.