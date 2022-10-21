Commuters suffer as two-day bus strike begins in Khulna

Thousands of commuters in Khulna have been facing trouble, with buses staying off the roads since Friday morning in the wake of a two-day strike called by bus-minibus owners and workers.

Khulna Bus-Minibus Owners’ Association and the Motor Workers’ Union decided to go on the strike in protest against the plying of unauthorised three-wheelers in the district.

Since morning, no bus left or entered Khulna as the strike was called on all the 18 routes of the division.