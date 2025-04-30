NCP Bogura rally: 2 groups clash in presence of Sarjis

According to eyewitnesses, Sarjis Alam and other central leaders of the NCP reached the rally venue at around 4:30pm. Then, a group of the SAD entered the Poura Park premises with a procession.

The chief guest of the rally, Sarjis Alam, was sitting on the stage and other central leaders of the NCP were delivering their speeches. At that time, a group of SAD started chanting slogans against Sarjis Alam. Another group taking Sarjis' side, got into a fight with them. At one stage, a fierce fight broke out between the two groups.

Several eyewitnesses said that NCP leaders were delivering speeches on the stage of the rally when the two groups of the SAD clashed. Central Joint Member Secretary Tahsin Riaz, Joint Chief Organiser (Northern Region) Shakib Mahdi, central leaders Nazmul Islam, Sadia Farzana and others delivered speeches for about a minute. And the chief guest Sarjis Alam spoke for about four minutes and hurriedly left the stage. Later, a protest march was held around the city's Sat Matha intersection demanding the ban on the Awami League. A lot of policemen were deployed in the front and back of the procession.